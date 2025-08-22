NDRI launches country’s first genomic selection programme for Sahiwal cattle

In a path-breaking step for India’s dairy sector, the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, has rolled out the country’s first genomic selection programme for Sahiwal cattle, one of the most renowned indigenous dairy breeds. Scientists believe the initiative will help accelerate genetic improvement, boost milk productivity and enhance profitability, particularly for small and medium dairy farmers.

“For the first time in the country, we have started a genomic selection programme for Sahiwal cattle. This initiative promises better productivity, faster genetic improvement and stronger economic returns for farmers,” said Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, in an interaction with The Tribune.

At the core of the programme is a cutting-edge genomic technique designed specifically for Indian conditions. “The institute has developed specialised models for smallholder production systems, multi-breed herds, and areas with limited pedigree records. These tools ensure that even small and marginal farmers are not left behind in the genomic revolution. It allows scientists to identify bulls with the highest genetic potential for milk yield, reducing dependence on conventional phenotype-based selection methods that take years to show results,” explained the NDRI Director.

The project has been driven by a team of experts — Dr Vikas Vohra, Head of Animal Genetics and Breeding; Dr Anupama Mukherjee, Principal Scientist; Dr Rani Alex, Senior Scientist; Dr Gopal Gowane and Dr TV Raja, Principal Scientists — who carried out extensive trials on Sahiwal cattle at NDRI and prepared their Genomic Breeding Value (GBV).

One of the programme’s biggest achievements, Dr Singh said, is the sharp reduction in generation interval. “While traditional methods take 7-8 years, genomic selection can make top bulls available in just a few weeks. This will ensure high-quality semen from genomically tested Sahiwal bulls reaches farmers sooner, boosting herd productivity and improving rural household incomes.”

He said the advancement would also support state and Central agencies in their breed improvement programmes by enabling semen production from the best-performing Sahiwal bulls. This would widen the benefits to farmers nationwide, even to those who cannot directly afford genomic testing but can still access semen from genomically evaluated bulls.