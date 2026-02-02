NDRI signs pact with Lucknow medicinal plant institute to strengthen agri research

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) — National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, to strengthen collaboration in research, value addition, and entrepreneurship in the agriculture and livestock sectors. It was signed during a two-day Kisan Mela organised at CSIR-CIMP, Lucknow.

Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR–NDRI, and Dr Prabodh K Trivedi, Director, CSIR- CIMAP, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr N Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR, in Lucknow.

Dr Dheer Singh emphasised the need for crop diversification and adoption of a circular economy approach, ensuring that no agricultural by-products remain unutilised. He highlighted the importance of judicious water use across crops, livestock and fisheries while safeguarding the environment. Referring to the partnership under the MoU, he said effective utilisation of by-products can promote entrepreneurship and significantly enhanced farm income.

He stressed that increasing urbanisation and land constraints in the future necessitated preservation of agricultural land for integrated farming and sustainable development in India. He highlighted ongoing research at the institute on milk allergies, muscle growth, enhancement of farmers’ income, other molecular studies.

Collectively, these initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to the future of agriculture and the vision of a developed India. Dr Kalaiselvi, highlighted the work of CSIR- CIMAP, Lucknow, for commendable job in the aroma mission and encouraged the collaboration in research with NDRI. She suggested that the programmes like ‘Triveni sangam’ wherein farmers, industry/entrepreneurs and scientists were interacting was for a common goal to make the country great.