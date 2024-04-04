NDRI to upgrade semen station, will help in getting accreditation

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 3

In a major step towards modernising the infrastructure and enhancing the services, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has initiated the step to upgrade its semen station, which is situated in the Artificial Breeding Research Centre (ABRC).

The upgrade aims to incorporate state-of-the-art facilities which will help in getting accreditation. After the accreditation, the authorities claimed, the centre will impart training of artificial insemination technique, catering to the growing needs of the dairy sector.

Besides, the semen of elite animals will be supplied to other states for further multiplication of good germplasm.

The authorities claimed that for providing quality semen to the farmers, the ICAR-NDRI has a well-maintained semen station. The station is maintaining 142 Tharparkar breeding bulls, which include 60 Murrah buffalo bulls, 45 Sahiwal, 27 Karan Fries bulls, 8 Tharparkar bulls, 1 each of Gir and Karan Swiss. The centre is having the best quality germplasm of all these breeding bulls, said Dr Dheer Singh, Director, NDRI.

“This centre is engaged in advanced research on bull management, breeding soundness evaluation of indigenous bulls, semen cryobiology, bull fertility assessment and measures to improve bull fertility. The centre is involved in dissemination of quality germplasm to the dairy farmers. In the year 2023, the centre has disseminated 1,13,363 doses of frozen semen to farmers, and various development organisations and institutes,” the Director said.

