Ambala: Nearly four-fold increase in Varun Chaudhary’s assets

Chandigarh, May 2

Congress Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Varun Chaudhary’s assets have risen close to four times in the last five years.

Chaudhary, an MLA from the Mullana Assembly constituency, reported assets worth Rs 25.95 crore in the name of his wife and him in his poll affidavit today. It included movable assets worth Rs 4.31 crore, with Rs 3.61 crore in his name.

The immovable assets, including agricultural and non-agricultural land, commercial properties and residential properties, are worth Rs 21.64 crore. It includes a plot in Mansa Devi Complex, houses in Barara (Ambala) and Ambala City, and a flat in his wife’s name in Dera Bassi.

As per income tax return for 2022-23, he has reflected Rs 65.45 lakh as annual income. On income sources, he submitted that he was getting salary as MLA, has a petrol pump, and cold storage, and is getting interest from bank and gains from mutual funds/shares.

