Need for circular ring road

Karnal Smart City used to have an outer ring road with eight main entrances, but with development over time, it has now become a metropolis. According to the master plan, this metropolis has now been divided into 45 residential, commercial and industrial sectors and 20 municipal wards. With development, the problem of traffic congestion has also worsened in the past few years. To keep the traffic system organised and strong, it is not enough to build only eastern and western bypasses. The Haryana Government, district administration and Karnal Smart City Limited must construct a circular ring road on the outer boundary of the Karnal Municipal Corporation at the earliest. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Dug-up pit abandoned

To fix a leaking pipe, the staff of the Public Health Department had dug up a deep, large pit in front of shops at the busy Vishwakarma Chowk. The staff, instead of properly filling the pit, has abandoned it, leaving the public in lurch. Owing to the non-filling of the pit, the space for vehicles on roads is reduced and is proving to be a major hindrance for traffic. The department concerned should immediately fill up the pit properly so that shopkeepers could heave a sigh of relief and problem of traffic congestion on the chowk could be solved.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

