Need to win Haryana to exercise some ‘control’ over Punjab: BJP

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 20

After extensively campaigning in various states across the country, the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has descended on Haryana ahead of the sixth phase of the elections scheduled for May 25.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the lead and addressed two rallies on May 18 and is expected to come back for another round of rallies on May 23, party chief JP Nadda has held programmes in Karnal and Panchkula.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today wooed voters in different pockets of the state while other central leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are expected to hold programmes over the next three days.

According to sources, the BJP is concentrating on Haryana in the run up to the next phase since the state is critical given its location. With Assembly elections less than five months away, the BJP wants to send out a strong message by winning as many seats as it can. “The results of the Lok Sabha elections will have a bearing on the outcome of the Assembly poll. The BJP knows that a weak performance now coupled with anti-incumbency could upset their applecart during the Assembly polls in October this year. Though the party is unlikely to repeat its 2019 performance of winning all 10 seats, we want to win as many as we can,” said a BJP leader.

The party leaders in the state say that the 400-mark target set by them can only be achieved with the help of micro planning. They say the strategy is to bombard the state with so many leaders that the voters only see the BJP wherever they go. Since the state is the only state alongside Delhi, where elections for all seats are being held in the sixth phase, the party strategy is to bring in as many central leaders as it can to intensify the campaign.

Geographical location crucial We have the AAP government on either side of the state — Delhi and Punjab. Though our state is small with just 10 Lok Sabha seats, its geographical location makes it crucial for us to win here. — A BJP leader

