DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide hours before retest in Haryana's Hisar

19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide hours before retest in Haryana's Hisar

Villager says Simran had been under stress and was reportedly upset following the cancellation of the NEET examination last year amid the paper leak controversy

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:33 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The deceased, identified as Simran, had been preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination for last three years. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, who was scheduled to attend the re-exam on Sunday, died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Dhani Khan Bahadur village, Hisar, before the retest.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Simran. She had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the last three years.

Advertisement

According to family members, Simran had informed them that she would leave for the exam centre at 11 am on Sunday. However, they spotted her in a subconscious condition and rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Hisar, where doctors revealed that she had consumed a poisonous substance.

Advertisement

However, village sarpanch Vijay Kumar said the girl had reportedly consumed insecticide by mistake. She died during the treatment.

Giving details, another villager said Simran had been attending coaching classes in Sikar, Rajasthan, for the last two years. He claimed she had been under stress and was reportedly upset following the cancellation of the NEET examination last year amid the paper leak controversy.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts