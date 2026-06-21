A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, who was scheduled to attend the re-exam on Sunday, died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Dhani Khan Bahadur village, Hisar, before the retest.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Simran. She had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the last three years.

Advertisement

According to family members, Simran had informed them that she would leave for the exam centre at 11 am on Sunday. However, they spotted her in a subconscious condition and rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Hisar, where doctors revealed that she had consumed a poisonous substance.

Advertisement

However, village sarpanch Vijay Kumar said the girl had reportedly consumed insecticide by mistake. She died during the treatment.

Giving details, another villager said Simran had been attending coaching classes in Sikar, Rajasthan, for the last two years. He claimed she had been under stress and was reportedly upset following the cancellation of the NEET examination last year amid the paper leak controversy.