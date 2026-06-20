NEET aspirants fight anxiety hours before re-exam

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As countdown for the NEET re-examination has begun, aspirants are under constant pressure to perform well.

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The Centre’s decision to ban ‘Telegram’ to prevent cheating in the exam has further shocked the students who had their study material on social media platform.

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Ria Bawa of Panipat, a NEET aspirant, said she was apprehensive about how things would go June 21.

She said questions asked in an exam held on May 3 were moderate and she would had definitely got enrolled at a government college. “I was very happy and relaxed after the exam got over. I had even packed my bags to go to meet my relatives in Patiala,” she said, adding that the reports of paper leak disturbed her badly.

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“It was very shocking for me personally as my paper went well. The cancellation of the exam by the National Testing Agency was a big setback,” she added.

“Initially, I didn’t felt like studying at all. Gradually, I convinced myself and resumed preparations,” Bawa said.

With less than 24 hours left for the NEET re-exam, scheduled on June 21, she said she hoped that things don’t go haywire this time and was determined to give her best shot.

Aaditya Soin, another NEET aspirant, said they had been going through a tough time and had no idea how difficult would be the re-exam.

Paper held on May 3 was relatively easy as compared to the previous year's exam, he said, adding that clearing doubts at the last moment takes a toll on health.

NEET aspirant Shivam Goel said cancellation of exam held on May 3 was very disturbing. It took around one week to process what has happened, he said, adding that there was no choice except to start preparing again.

Notably, the National Testing Agency had cancelled the NEET exam held on May 3 after reports of the paper leak surfaced.