NEET paper leak: Cockroach party leaders meet kin of Rohtak girl who died by suicide

A Cockroach Janta Party delegation on Wednesday visited the grieving family of Arju, a NEET-UG 2026 aspirants, who died by suicide at her home in Anwal village of Rohtak.

Advertisement

The case had surfaced after Arju’s family participated in recent CJP protests at Jantar Mantar and narrated the sequence of events to the party leadership.

Advertisement

Following that meeting, a delegation led by CJP founder committee member Sudhir Sangwan visited the family in Rohtak on Thursday and assured all possible financial and legal help. The party said it was collecting details of students in Haryana who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET 2026 examination and its results.

Advertisement

Arju, the youngest of four siblings from Anwal village in Kalanaur tehsil, had dreamt of becoming a doctor.

Her father, Anandpal, works at a petrol pump, while her mother, Neelam, is a homemaker. She studied at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Kalanaur, securing 97% in Class 10 and 80% in Class 12 before preparing for NEET.

Advertisement

According to the deceased girl’s brother Sahil, she first appeared for the examination on May 3 after months of preparation.

Based on the answer key, she expected to score around 480 marks. However, the examination was cancelled following the paper leak, forcing candidates to appear again on June 21.

Sahil said the revised result, declared on July 16, showed she had secured only 220 marks. The family claimed the unexpected fall in her score left her under severe mental stress.

The next day, July 17, Arju allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of her house. Her family said they were in shock and did not inform the police or seek a post-mortem examination before performing her last rites. They also claimed that the death certificate recorded the cause of death as a heart attack, leaving no police record or official investigation into the incident.

CJP’s Sangwan said the organisation plans to place the cases of student cases before the government and seek justice, financial assistance, compensation and other support for affected families.

He also said the party would press for better counselling and institutional reforms to reduce mental pressure linked to examination results.

The development comes as CJP continues to document such cases across the country. The party has said that under its agreement with the government, families of students who die by suicide due to stress linked to examinations such as NEET were assured financial assistance of ₹1 crore.

The Rohtak case is the second such incident from Haryana highlighted by the party.

Earlier, 19-year-old NEET aspirant Simran from Dhani Khan Bahadur village in Hisar’s Barwala area allegedly consumed pesticide on June 21, hours before the re-examination. She was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Simran had been preparing for NEET in Rajasthan’s Sikar and was appearing for the examination for the third time. At the time, police had said it appeared to be a case of suicide but stated it was too early to conclude whether the incident was linked to examination stress.