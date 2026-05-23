NEET paper leak: NSUI, Youth Congress workers hold torchlight march in Yamunanagar

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress workers on Saturday held a torchlight march in Yamunanagar to protest against the Central Government over the NEET paper leak.

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A large number of workers from both groups marched from Nehru Park to Pyara Chowk with torchlights, raising slogans in support of affected students. Senior Congress leader Raman Tyagi, who contested the previous Assembly elections from Yamunanagar, also participated in the march.

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Tyagi claimed the BJP-led Centre was jeopardising the future of students. “Incidents of paper leaks are ruining the hard work of millions of students across the country. The Central Government has completely failed to ensure a transparent and secure examination system, leading to widespread anger among the youth,” he said.

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He said the Congress party had always fought for the interests of students and the youth and would continue its struggle. “Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take moral responsibility and resign immediately from his post. If the examination system is not reformed in time, the country’s youth will be forced to take to the streets,” added Tyagi.

Activists said it was the government’s responsibility to secure the future of the nation’s youth. Youth organisations will not tolerate the injustice being done to students under any circumstances, they added.

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State Youth Congress incharge Satyawan Gehlot, co-incharge Mimansa Arya, senior vice-president Saumil Sandhu, vice-president Mehboob Gurjar, state general secretary Gaurav Jairampur, Ajay Jogi, Jitender Narwal, Sahul Chaudhary, Monica Dumra, Kamal and other party workers were present on the occasion.