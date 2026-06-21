NEET-UG re-exam conducted peacefully in Karnal, Kaithal districts

The re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, was conducted peacefully under strict security arrangements across Karnal and Kaithal districts.

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No incidents of malpractice were reported in either district. The administrations of both districts had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination at all centers.

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All candidates underwent a multi-level verification process before entering the examination halls. Their admit cards and photographs were checked, followed by screening through metal detectors and biometric verification. Only after completing all mandatory procedures were candidates allowed to enter the examination halls.

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Karnal DC Dr. Anand Kumar Sharma, and SP Narender Bijarniya, visited examination centers set up at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Railway Road, Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Road, and Government College, Karnal.

During the inspections, no irregularities were found at any center. They reviewed the functioning of control rooms, CCTV surveillance systems, security arrangements, jammers, and other facilities put in place to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

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Dr. Sharma said that 89.95 per cent of registered candidates appeared for the examination. Arrangements had been made for 2,708 candidates at eight examination centers across the district. Of these, 2,436 candidates appeared for the examination, while 272 remained absent.

Kaithal DC Aparajita also visited various examination centers to inspect the arrangements and monitor the conduct of the examination. She informed that the examination was conducted at five centers across the district. Seating arrangements had been made for 1,876 candidates, of whom 1,713 appeared for the examination, while 163 remained absent. She said that administrative officers continuously monitored the examination centers and ensured adequate security arrangements, CCTV surveillance, jammers and other essential facilities.

“No reports of any irregularity or unfair means were received from any center during the examination,” she added.