Neglected stadium in Sirsa village frustrates youngsters

The stadium built for the youth at Rohan village, Sirsa, is in poor condition due to the government and administrative neglect. Even after repeated complaints by village Sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, no action has been taken to solve the issue.

Local residents Harpreet Singh, Harpreet Peeta, Arshdeep Singh, Sikander Singh, Nirmal Singh Bajigar, and Fauja Singh said due to lack of maintenance, wild grass and weeds had grown all over the stadium. This had created problems for the youngsters, who want to practice sports.

They said while the government was spending crores of rupees to promote sports by building stadiums and gyms, poor maintenance was ruining those efforts. The sarpanch had informed the officials many times, but the condition of the stadium had not improved.

The villagers say this shows that the government’s promises of supporting the youth and providing facilities are empty. They have demanded that the administration take immediate action to clean and repair the stadium. The youth also warned that if the issue was not solved soon, they would be forced to start a protest.