Negligence alleged after woman, newborn die at Karnal hospital

A woman and her new-born child died during delivery on Sunday night at the District Civil Hospital in Karnal.

Family members and relatives of the deceased created a ruckus and alleged medical negligence. They claimed that despite repeated pleas, the woman was not given timely treatment. They have demanded strict action against the doctors and nursing staff responsible.

The deceased, identified as Rajni, a resident of Durga Colony in Uttam Nagar, was admitted to the hospital on the night of November 14 for the delivery of her second child.

As per the grieving family, Rajni was in severe labour pain and repeatedly pleaded for medical attention.

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The family alleged despite repeated requests, she did not receive timely treatment. The family further claims that a C-section was eventually performed to deliver the baby, but by then, both the mother and new-born had lost their lives.

The incident triggered a protest and an uproar inside the hospital, with relatives accusing the doctors and nursing staff of negligence and insensitive behaviour.

Raising serious concerns, a family member alleged, “She kept suffering in pain. We repeatedly requested the staff to attend to her, but nobody took our pleas seriously. If timely treatment had been provided, perhaps both lives could have been saved.”

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Meanwhile, police reached the hospital and spoke to the family. SHO Vikrant said, “We will take action on the basis of the family’s complaint. The bodies have been kept for post-mortem. Exact cause of death and negligence, if any, will be established after the report. Appropriate action will follow if negligence is found.”

Responding to the allegations, the hospital’s Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Sarita Bishnoi rejected the claims of the family and said Rajni was admitted on November 14. She suffered a cardiac arrest during the delivery late at night, following which the ICU team rushed to the spot and tried to save her.

Dr Bishnoi added that a C-section was performed in an attempt to save the baby, but could not be revived either.

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She maintained that the family had been informed and that the medical team had made every possible effort.

Meanwhile, an internal inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate whether there had been any negligence on the hospital’s part.

“On the directions of the Civil Surgeon, a team has been constituted to investigate the matter,” Dr Bishnoi added.