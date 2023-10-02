Neighbour booked for sexually abusing 4-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 1

The police have booked a Panipat man for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl — his neighbour— in the city’s Tehsil Camp area.

In her complaint, the minor’s mother said her daughter had gone out to play in the street on Saturday. As she went out to look for the girl, she could not find her. After a while, as she heard her daughter’s screams coming from their neighbour’s house, she immediately ran up to her. The woman said the girl complained of an abdominal pain.

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the victim’s medical report had confirmed that she was sexually abused.

He said a case had been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The police have begun probe into the matter and are examining CCTV footages to verify facts, the SP added.

