Neighbour stabs man to death in Gohana

Neighbour stabs man to death in Gohana

Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:24 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
A man was stabbed to death by his neighbour in Gautam Nagar, Gohana city on Saturday night, following a personal altercation. The victim, identified as Naseeb, was declared dead on arrival at the Gohana Civil Hospital, while the accused, Raju, is currently on the run.

According to the complaint lodged by Dharambir, the elder brother of the deceased, the incident unfolded while the two were puffing hookah at the house of a mutual friend, Deepak. Around that time, Raju — who lived in the same locality — came to the house and called Naseeb outside. As soon as Naseeb opened the door, Raju launched a brutal attack with a sharp-edged weapon, stabbing him in the chest and stomach.

Dharambir and Deepak rushed to the gate upon hearing the commotion, only to see Raju fleeing the scene. The injured Naseeb was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Gohana city police reached the spot shortly after and registered a case against the accused under the murder provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family on Sunday.

SHO Sandeep Kumar said a murder case has been registered against the accused. Multiple police teams are working on leads and efforts are underway to arrest Raju at the earliest.

