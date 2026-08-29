Nepal floods: District administration seeks info on missing Gurugram residents

The district administration has issued a helpline number to gather information about Gurugram residents who have gone missing or are unreachable following the floods in Nepal.

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The administration has appealed to people to share any such information with the authorities so that the process of searching for missing persons and providing necessary assistance to their families can be expedited.

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Uttam Singh, DC and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, said if information is received—through family, acquaintances, friends, or any other source—about a Gurugram resident who has gone missing or is unreachable following the natural disaster in Nepal, the administration should be informed.

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For the convenience of the public, the administration has arranged for information to be provided via Dial-112, the DC Camp Office phone number (0124-2320508), and email (ctmgrg@hry.nic.in.).