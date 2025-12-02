Nepalese man gets 20-year jail in sexual assault case

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Narender has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a Nepalese man for sexually harassing a five-year-old girl from Uzbekistan at Kundli in Sonepat.

As per Vijender Singh, Special Public Prosecutor, the matter was reported to the Indira Gandhi International Airport police on September 17 last year. The girl’s mother, a resident of Uzbekistan, in her complaint to the police said she came to Mumbai in 2024 and visited her friend’s flat at Kundli in August. When she reached the airport, her five-year-old daughter complained of pain in her private parts.

“My daughter revealed that the male help at my friend’s flat had sexually abused her,” the mother said. She dialed the police at 100 and a team from the IGI police station reached there. The police recorded the statement and got conducted medico-legal examination of the girl at Safdurjung hospital. The IGI police registered a zero FIR and sent the case to the Kundli police. The Kundli police registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They arrested Akash of Janki district in Nepal from a flat in the Kundli area and produced him in the court. The Special Public Prosecutor said based on evidence, the Fast Track Court (POCSO) on Monday awarded 20 years RI to Akash and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon him. The court has also directed to give Rs 40,000 to the victim from the fine amount.