Nepalese national held on murder charge in Faridabad

Faridabad, November 21

The police have arrested a youth hailing from Nepal for the murder of a woman. The state police had announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh for information related to the incident that took place on the night of November 7.

A senior police official said the suspect identified as Manoj, at present residing in Sector 12, but hailing from Nepal, had been arrested from a place near the Nepal border on Sunday after a raid by a police team on the basis of clues and information collected during the past nearly two weeks. He said the accused who was a labourer had met the victim (34) near a park in Sector 12 on the night of November 7, when he was on his way to his house after work around 7.30 pm. It is reported that the woman who was sitting alone after a quarrel with her husband was lured by the accused to accompany him after he offered to marry her. The accused took her to a park in Sector 7 and tried to sexually abuse her. As she screamed, he banged her head on the wall of the park before strangling her with her scarf to avoid being caught by someone, it is reported. He then fled away. The incident came to light the next evening when someone noticed the body. The victim, who was also a labourer, was residing along with her husband in a slum cluster here for the past few years. Her husband did not inform anyone that she was missing as he thought that she might have gone to her parents’ house residing nearby, said the police.

Four teams of the crime branch had been pressed into service, said an official. He said the accused would be taken on remand for further interrogation.

