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Home / Haryana / Nepalese youth stabbed to death, friend arrested within hours

Nepalese youth stabbed to death, friend arrested within hours

Behaved indecently with friend’s wife, hence got killed: Police

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:13 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Murder suspect in police custody at Rewari. Tribune photo
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Taking prompt action, the police cracked the case of the murder of a Nepalese youth in Mohalla Shakti Nagar by arresting the prime suspect within a few hours.

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The arrested youth has been identified as Vikram Bhool, a resident of Bardgoria in Kailali district of Far Western Province in Nepal.

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Giving information about the case at a Press conference held on Saturday, DSP Pawan Kumar said Model Town Police Station received information around midnight that Vikram Bhool, who was living in a rented accommodation in Mohalla Shakti Nagar, had attacked a youth with a knife during a quarrel.

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”Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot. A Scene of Crime team was also called to the spot and scientific evidence was collected. Investigation indicated that Vikram had stabbed a youth named Govind from his own village. Govind was immediately taken to Rewari Trauma Centre, from where he was referred to PGI Rohtak in view of his critical condition. Govind died during treatment,” said the DSP.

Nitish Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Shakti Nagar, told the police in his statement that Vikram had been living in his house on rent with his wife, Priyanka, for the past one-and-a-half years and worked as a cook and labourer in Rewari. The deceased, Govind, also belonged to Vikram’s village and used to visit Vikram’s house frequently.

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”On the evening of August 28, Govind came to Vikram’s room, where they were partying. I heard a noise and went to Vikram’s room, where Govind was lying injured. On seeing me, Vikram fled the scene,” said Nitish.

Based on Nitish’s statement, a case was registered at Model Town Police Station, Rewari, under relevant Sections, including murder.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the Model Town police immediately formed special teams and raided potential hideouts to apprehend the accused. Acting swiftly, the police team succeeded in arresting the main accused, Vikram Bhool, within hours of the incident.

”During initial police interrogation, the accused, Vikram, confessed to his crime. He stated that the deceased, Govind, behaved indecently with his wife, which enraged him and he stabbed Govind to death in a fit of rage,” the DSP maintained.

The police will soon present Vikram before the court and further legal action will be taken, he added.

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