Nephew masterminds Rs 39 lakh heist from own uncle in Bahadurgarh

Nephew masterminds Rs 39 lakh heist from own uncle in Bahadurgarh

According to the complainant, while returning from Karnal with cash payments in his car, his nephew asked him to stop, and moments later, 5 to 6 youths attacked him

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:30 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
The four accused in the custody of Jhajjar police. Photo: Sumit Tharan
A shocking robbery case in Bahadurgarh has revealed a nephew as the mastermind behind a plot to steal Rs 39 lakh from his own uncle. The incident occurred on Friday night, but police cracked the case within hours, arresting four accused, including the nephew.

Sube Singh of Rewari reported that he was returning from Karnal with cash payments in his car, accompanied by nephew Sunil alias Sahil. The cash was kept in the car’s boot. According to the complainant, while driving along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, Sunil asked him to stop, and moments later, five to six youths attacked Sube Singh, assaulted him, and looted the cash.

Police used technical evidence, CCTV footage, and interrogations to gather leads. “The robbery was meticulously planned, with Sunil orchestrating the crime with accomplices,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Asaudha police station.

Four suspects were arrested: Sunil alias Sahil, Sunny of Khetawas, Amit of Budheda Chandu, and Vansh of Sardhana. They’re being interrogated and will be presented in a Bahadurgarh court on Sunday for police remand.

