Nesting of waterbirds declines at Bhindawas sanctuary: Survey

The Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary, one of Haryana’s two Ramsar sites among India’s 103 designated wetlands of international importance and one of the country’s 554 Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs), has witnessed a sharp decline in colonial waterbird nesting and breeding in 2026, according to a survey conducted by Delhi-based ornithologist TK Roy.

Roy said the survey was conducted in cooperation with sanctuary officials, with findings based on field observations and a comparison with nesting records from 2025. The survey recorded only 12 nests of little and Indian cormorants on a single acacia nilotica (kikar) tree. The second nesting tree, which had previously supported a large mixed colony, was no longer present, though its removal could not be independently confirmed, he added.

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“In 2025, more than 100 mixed nests of egrets and herons had been recorded. However, no nesting by egrets, herons, oriental darters and black-headed ibises was observed during the 2026 survey. Great cormorants showed comparatively better breeding activity, with 85 nests recorded on a cluster of dried eucalyptus trees in the wetland’s interior, against more than 50 recorded previously,” Roy said.

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He said despite the decline in nesting, adult birds continued to be present in the sanctuary. The survey recorded 25 black-headed ibises, 23 oriental darters, 21 Indian cormorants, eight little cormorants, 10 large egrets, five little egrets and more than 100 great cormorants. Roy attributed the decline to deficient and delayed monsoons in previous years, extreme temperatures, drying wetlands, reduced fish availability, loss of nesting trees and climate change. Uncontrolled visitor entry, vehicle movement, cattle grazing, illegal firewood collection and plastic waste dumping were also disturbing sensitive breeding habitats, he said.

“Waterbirds typically nest during India’s monsoon and autumn seasons, with egrets, herons and cormorants forming colonies on trees. Repeated declines in breeding activity could threaten resident and migratory bird populations,” Roy added. He called for urgent conservation measures to restore the sanctuary’s habitat.