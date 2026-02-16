Netizens take potshots at Vij video

Kaithal: A viral video featuring Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij has triggered sharp reactions on social media with netizens taking potshots after he was seen directing Kaithal SP Upasana to suspend an ASI during a District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kaithal on Friday. The video shows Vij instructing the SP to suspend the ASI over an alleged land fraud complaint. The SP responded that she did not have the authority to suspend the officer as he was posted in Kurukshetra district, which falls outside her jurisdiction. On this, Vij is seen asking the SP to leave the meeting if she did not have the authority to act. Several social media users questioned whether such directives should be issued publicly. Some users said that a Cabinet Minister should consider the jurisdictional limits of officials, while others commented that the IPS officer was merely clarifying procedural restrictions. Some defended Vij, saying that he was acting on a public grievance and attempting to ensure swift accountability in a serious matter like land fraud.

Ex-Mayor seeks nod from Chief Secy

Ambala: More than a month after serving the Ambala Municipal Commissioner with a legal notice, the former Mayor of the corporation has sought a formal permission from Haryana Chief Secretary to initiate civil and criminal defamation proceedings against the Municipal Commissioner. Former BJP Mayor Shailja Sachdeva — in her letter to the Chief Secretary — mentioned that certain statements and actions attributed to the official have caused serious harm to her personal reputation and the dignity of the office. These actions in public domain were not only misleading and unsubstantiated, but have also adversely affected public trust and the smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation. Such actions, if left unaddressed, may set an unhealthy precedent and further erode institutional decorum.

Canvassing begins for MC polls

Sonepat: The aspirants for councillor and mayoral posts are leaving no stone unturned to get public support. They are reaching regularly in all social and religious programmes being organised in their vicinity. The aspirants have installed their hoardings in the city to attract voters as well as party leaders. Notably, the aspirants in the BJP, Congress, INLD and AAP have filed their applications to get the party symbols to contest the elections. The election schedule is yet to be declared.

B’day celebration sparks talk

Rohtak: The birthday celebration of INLD chief Abhay Chautala, marked by a special function in the city on Saturday, is being seen as part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild the party’s presence in the region, traditionally regarded as a stronghold of former CM Bhupinder Hooda. In recent months, the INLD has intensified its activities in the area. As part of this push, the party had also organised a ‘Samman Rally’ on September 25, 2025, to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Deputy PM Devi Lal.