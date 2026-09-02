'Never suffered such mistreatment in my political career': Bhupinder Hooda on being 'manhandled' at Legislative Assembly gate

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that he had never suffered such mistreatment in his entire political life as when he was manhandled by police personnel at the Legislative Assembly gate on August 27, the first day of the Monsoon Session. The incident took place during a Congress protest march against the Rs 657 crore bank scam, the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, sanitation workers’ strike, and lack of regular jobs.

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He said he had been elected to the Lok Sabha four times and to the legislative assembly six times but has never seen such suppression.

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Holding a press conference on Wednesday, Hooda said that other senior party leaders, including Ashok Arora, Raghuvir Singh Kadyan, and other MLAs, were also roughed up. “We were stopped in an undemocratic manner. Earlier, too, we had brought placards all the way to the parking. We were stopped as the government didn’t have answers to our questions.”

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“I asked in the House on whose orders we were stopped. But I didn’t get the answer. When we again carried out a protest march on August 31, then no one stopped us,” he said.

In reply to a question on Speaker Harvinder Kalyan’s role in the entire episode, Hooda said, “I respect the chair of the Speaker. He should have set up a committee to inquire into the manhandling incident. It is his responsibility to protect us.”

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On proceedings in the House, he alleged that the government lied to mislead the people of the state. Citing an example of Social Justice Minister Krishan Bedi, Hooda said that he falsely claimed that the Congress had only formulated a policy to regularise workers who had completed 10 years of service. He presented official notifications demonstrating that, during the Congress tenure, two policies were formulated — on June 16, 2014, and June 18, 2014 — deciding to regularise workers who had completed three years of service. “Furthermore, these policies were upheld as valid by courts ranging from the High Court to the Supreme Court. In contrast, the BJP had made every effort to remove employees hired under our policy from their jobs and prevent their regularisation,” he said.

On contractual employees under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), Hooda said the BJP secured the votes of contractual workers by promising to regularise their employment until retirement. “Now, as the Congress demands that the BJP should fulfill its election promise, the Chief Minister himself has stated in the House that the Kaushal Nigam is merely an alternative arrangement and that workers employed under it can be removed from their jobs at any time,” he said.

Hooda mentioned that Congress had moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the scams involving IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, but it was rejected. “The government claimed that the bank scams resulted in no financial loss. If that is the case, why were three IAS officers suspended?”

He alleged that BJP MLAs targeted MLA Geeta Bhukkal during a discussion on a resolution on Guru Ravidass because she is a Dalit.

During the press conference, Congress chief whip BB Batra said, “The privilege motions against our MLAs, Jassi Petwar and Indu Raj Narwal, are illegal.”