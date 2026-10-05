New agri-tech and farming innovations take centre stage at Kachwa kisan mela

A kisan mela was organised at the research centre of the Gurbachan Singh Foundation for Research, Education and Development (GSFRED) near Kachwa village to showcase agricultural innovations and technologies developed at the centre for the welfare of farmers.

Visiting farmers were apprised of the integrated farming system, a model aimed at doubling farmers’ income, the furrow-irrigated raised bed planting (FIRB) technique to save irrigation water, and the use of paddy straw as mulch in furrows. They were also briefed about natural and organic farming techniques, quality planting material of fruit and landscaping plants, demonstrations of new high-yielding and climate-smart rice varieties, climate-smart agricultural practices and other technologies.

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Seeds of high-yielding, climate-smart and pest-resistant wheat varieties, including DBW-327, DBW-377, DBW-386, PBW-872, RS-1, HD-3385 and HD-3386, as well as varieties identified at the centre through selection, were distributed among the visiting farmers.

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Baba Kashmir Singh of Gurdwara Nanaksar, Sector 6, Karnal; Baba Jaswant Singh of Nirmal Kutia, Zarifa, Karnal; Dr SK Malhotra, Vice-Chancellor, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University; Dr SK Sanwal, Director, ICAR-CSSRI; Dr Ombir Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR; Jatinder Mor, president, Kisan Chamber of Commerce; Bal Mukand Sharma, chief patron, PTPC and former Food Commissioner of Punjab; and Deepak Jain, chairman, Federation of Indian Industries (FII), participated as guests of honour.

Dr Gurbachan Singh, founder-chairman of the foundation and former chairman, Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB), shared details of the activities and programmes initiated by GSFRED for the welfare of farmers and skill and entrepreneurship development among unemployed youth and students.

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He spoke about the integrated farming system model developed at GSFRED to help double the income of small and marginal farmers, reduce cultivation costs, provide a source of regular income and make agriculture more climate-resilient. Dr SK Malhotra emphasised the need to integrate horticulture with agriculture.