DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / New Bill bars Police Complaint Authority from probing cases after chargesheet

New Bill bars Police Complaint Authority from probing cases after chargesheet

Legislation to be introduced in ongoing budget session of Assembly

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Police. Representational Photo
Advertisement

The Haryana Home Department is set to introduce the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing significant changes in the functioning and jurisdiction of the State Police Complaint Authority.

Advertisement

Under the proposed legislation, the Authority will no longer be able to inquire into cases where a chargesheet (challan) has already been filed in a court. The Bill also proposes that complaints received by the Authority must be decided within six months.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the Home portfolio, is expected to table the Bill during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Advertisement

At present, the State Police Complaint Authority investigates allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel of the rank of DSP and above. The Authority can take up cases suo motu, on complaints filed by victims or their representatives, or on references from bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Serious misconduct under its purview includes allegations such as death, rape or grievous hurt in police custody, extortion, acquisition of property through coercion, involvement in organised crime, and wilful inaction in offences carrying a minimum punishment of 10 years or more.

Advertisement

However, according to the proposed amendments to the Haryana Police Act, 2007, the Authority “shall not inquire” into any matter where a report under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 —relating to the filing of a chargesheet after completion of investigation — has already been submitted before a competent court.

The Bill also bars the Authority from examining matters that are pending before or have already been dealt with by bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, State Commission for Scheduled Castes, or similar national and state commissions.

In addition, the Authority will not be allowed to take up complaints related to incidents that occurred more than five years earlier.

The Bill further restricts the Authority from probing “any matter arising out of use of force by the police authorities in dealing with any unlawful assembly, protest, dharna, blockade of any public passage or disruption of essential services.”

Similar provisions have also been proposed for the District Police Complaint Authorities, which deal with complaints against police personnel up to the rank of Inspector.

“The amendments are required for proper and effective functioning of the State Police Compliant Authority and the District Police Complaint Authority,” said a senior official of the Home Department.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts