New Bill bars Police Complaint Authority from probing cases after chargesheet

The Haryana Home Department is set to introduce the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing significant changes in the functioning and jurisdiction of the State Police Complaint Authority.

Under the proposed legislation, the Authority will no longer be able to inquire into cases where a chargesheet (challan) has already been filed in a court. The Bill also proposes that complaints received by the Authority must be decided within six months.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the Home portfolio, is expected to table the Bill during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

At present, the State Police Complaint Authority investigates allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel of the rank of DSP and above. The Authority can take up cases suo motu, on complaints filed by victims or their representatives, or on references from bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Serious misconduct under its purview includes allegations such as death, rape or grievous hurt in police custody, extortion, acquisition of property through coercion, involvement in organised crime, and wilful inaction in offences carrying a minimum punishment of 10 years or more.

However, according to the proposed amendments to the Haryana Police Act, 2007, the Authority “shall not inquire” into any matter where a report under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 —relating to the filing of a chargesheet after completion of investigation — has already been submitted before a competent court.

The Bill also bars the Authority from examining matters that are pending before or have already been dealt with by bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, State Commission for Scheduled Castes, or similar national and state commissions.

In addition, the Authority will not be allowed to take up complaints related to incidents that occurred more than five years earlier.

The Bill further restricts the Authority from probing “any matter arising out of use of force by the police authorities in dealing with any unlawful assembly, protest, dharna, blockade of any public passage or disruption of essential services.”

Similar provisions have also been proposed for the District Police Complaint Authorities, which deal with complaints against police personnel up to the rank of Inspector.

“The amendments are required for proper and effective functioning of the State Police Compliant Authority and the District Police Complaint Authority,” said a senior official of the Home Department.