New born death in Bhiwani health centre: Haryana rights panel orders action against nurse

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has recommended departmental disciplinary proceedings against a staff nurse over the death of a newborn at the Primary Health Centre in Nakipur, Bhiwani district. It has also asked senior health officials to consider compensating the child’s family.

The Commission said disciplinary action alone cannot address the consequences of such a loss. Compensation, it said, must be seriously considered given the irreparable harm to the family.

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The full commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Member (Judicial) Kuldip Jain and Member Deep Bhatia, passed the order while hearing a complaint.

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It relied on a June 16 inquiry report by the District Medical Negligence Board, Bhiwani.

According to that report, no doctor was present during the delivery, which was handled by the nurse with other staff. The board found that the prescribed protocol was not followed even though the case was classified as a high-risk pregnancy, where a doctor’s presence and medical support should have been ensured.

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The report also said the baby was brought dead to the Special Newborn Care Unit in Bhiwani. The newborn needed immediate resuscitation, it said, but the nurse spent critical time giving immunization instead. The Commission said these lapses raise serious concerns about the child’s right to life and the right to proper care at a government health facility.

The commission directed the Additional Chief Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, the Director General of Health Services and the Bhiwani Civil Surgeon to begin regular proceedings against the nurse under service rules. The same officials must weigh compensation, taking into account the board’s findings, the established lapses and the State’s responsibility for negligence by staff at government facilities.

On the criminal side, a report from the Station House Officer, Loharu, said an investigation is underway into FIR No. 122, registered August 1 under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The commission told the Bhiwani Superintendent of Police to speed up the probe and file a status report through the commission’s Director of Investigation at least a week before the next hearing. The investigating officer must appear with the full record.

The three health officials must file action-taken reports and present their positions by video conference at the next hearing.

The matter is adjourned for hearing to January 12, 2027.