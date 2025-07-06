New cooperative policy to revolutionise society: Dr Sharma

The state government will soon announce a new cooperative policy to give impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cooperative movement.

Cooperative, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said HARCO Bank would provide loan to sugarcane producers to address the problems faced by them during harvesting. This would provide opportunities to the youth and farmers to become financially strong through commercial use of harvesting machines.

On the occasion of International Cooperative Day on Saturday, Dr Sharma launched the logo of International Cooperative Year at a state-level function in Panchkula.

He said earlier, only fertiliser, medicine and loan-related works were done through cooperatives. Now, 25 types of works like Jan Aushadhi Kendra, CSC Centre, gas station etc. were being done through cooperative societies, thus making the youth self-reliant, he said.

A new cooperative policy is set to be implemented in the country soon, which will strengthen the idea of Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah to connect every household with cooperatives and provide significant opportunities in response to the challenges of the present times, he added.

Dr Sharma said Haryana, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, would implement this policy immediately and make necessary changes according to the state’s needs.

He said 141 Comprehensive Multi-Purpose Activities Cooperative Societies (CM PACS) had been set up in the state so far and small warehouses would also be established to distribute food under the PDS system.

He said the Dairy Federation would modernise Vita booths and HAFED products would also be made available.

He launched the Platinum Debit Card of HARCO Bank that has a limit of up to Rs 5 lakh and can be used at airport lounges across the country.

Officers from Faridabad and Mahendragarh districts were also felicitated for computerising 100 per cent of the PACS.