New creche policy aims at holistic growth, focus on the underprivileged

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, July 30

The safety and security of children with a view to ensure their holistic development is the main objective of the new Haryana State Creche Policy.

“The mission of the policy is to reach the last child by providing comprehensive childcare services — creches for children under three years of age and daycare facilities for children in the age group of three to six years, including those attending pre-schools and anganwadi centres, through an after-school programme,” states the policy.

“The policy seeks to ensure the holistic development of all children up to six years of age by improving their health and nutrition status and promoting their physical, social, emotional and cognitive development,” Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, told The Tribune.

The policy stresses on the need to extend access to creches and daycare facilities by promoting diverse models of provisions, especially for children who belong to disadvantaged and vulnerable backgrounds.

It aims at improving the learning outcome of children in primary classes by ensuring a smooth transition from pre-school to formal school.

Another primary focus of the policy is to provide safety and protection from physical and mental abuse, harm and neglect, by ensuring responsive care in an institutional set-up and by engaging parents and families in better childcare practices, subsequently reducing the crime rate against children.

With a view to achieve these objectives, the policy promises to engage qualified workforce. Meanwhile, decentralised management, at the village/mohalla level, of the early childhood development services with an increased participation of parents and community is being planned.

The new policy has been formulated in the wake of Haryana’s worrying status as far as children’s nutritional and other needs are concerned.

Haryana has 33 lakh children below six years of age, and it stood at the 18th position among 36 states/UTs in Sustainable Development Goals India Index. A total of 70 per cent children are anaemic as compared to 67 per cent at the national level. Besides, 11.5 per cent of the children below five years of age fall in the category of ‘wasted’ (low weight-for-height) as against the national average of 7.5 per cent. About 28 per cent of children below five years of age are stunted. To top it all, the female labour force participation in the state is 18.9 per cent as compared to the national average of 25.1 per cent.