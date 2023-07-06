New drone’s live streaming hit by poor Internet connection

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 5

With an aim to check illegal mining along the Yamuna, the district administration has purchased a drone. However, since the river lies on the border of Haryana and UP, poor Internet speed is a major hurdle for the police and mining officials as live streaming is constantly obstructed.

12 vehicles seized in three months With illegal mining being reported along the Yamuna, the Mining and Geology Department has seized 12 vehicles in three months and has registered 16 FIRs. Chandrao, Shahpur Tapu, Sadarpur and other villages along the Yamuna are vulnerable due to mining activity. “A fine of Rs 15.11 lakh has been imposed on the vehicles and vigil has been increased,” said Niranjan Lal, District Mining Officer

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav, the Mining and Geology Department purchased a drone with the help of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), Karnal. DRIISHYA had earlier conducted a trial of the drone and purchased it after a successful trial.

“According to planning, for round-the-clock monitoring by the police and mining department, a set-up will be installed for live streaming of the areas where illegal mining is taking place. However, due to borders of the two states, there is an issue with the Internet speed and it is hampering our objective,” said an official associated with the project.

“Deployment of drone will help check and curb illegal mining. We have purchased a drone and are exploring other options for high Internet speed,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.