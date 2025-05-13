DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / New electricity bill relief scheme for old defaulters in Sirsa

New electricity bill relief scheme for old defaulters in Sirsa

The scheme will run from May 12 to November 11
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The DHBVN Office in Sirsa. File Photo
Advertisement

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has started a new Surcharge Waiver Scheme 2025 to help people who have not paid their electricity bills. The scheme will run from May 12 to November 11, 2025. The scheme is for all types of electricity users in villages and cities, for homes, farms, businesses, and even those whose electricity was cut off. People who did not pay their bills before August 31, 2024, and still have dues can join the scheme. They can pay their old bills at one go or in installments.

According to DHBVN officials, if someone pays the full amount at once, they will get 10 per cent discount on the main amount and no extra surcharge. If they choose to pay in parts, the surcharge will be removed slowly with each on time payment. But if someone misses a payment or does not pay all by the last due date, they will not get the benefit.

Farmers can also join the scheme. They can pay at one go or in three billing cycles (every four months). They will also get 10 per cent discount and no surcharge if they pay the full amount. Village panchayats, city councils, and other government offices can also join. They must pay the full main bill once to get the surcharge relief. For industrial and other users, 50 per cent of the surcharge will be removed if they pay the full bill plus half of the surcharge.

Advertisement

The DHBVN officials said, if someone’s electricity was cut off, they ccould get it restored by paying either the full amount or the first installment but only if the disconnection was not more than six months old (for farms, not more than two years). If it was longer, they will be treated like a new customer and must pay the new connection charges.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper