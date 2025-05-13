New electricity bill relief scheme for old defaulters in Sirsa

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has started a new Surcharge Waiver Scheme 2025 to help people who have not paid their electricity bills. The scheme will run from May 12 to November 11, 2025. The scheme is for all types of electricity users in villages and cities, for homes, farms, businesses, and even those whose electricity was cut off. People who did not pay their bills before August 31, 2024, and still have dues can join the scheme. They can pay their old bills at one go or in installments.

According to DHBVN officials, if someone pays the full amount at once, they will get 10 per cent discount on the main amount and no extra surcharge. If they choose to pay in parts, the surcharge will be removed slowly with each on time payment. But if someone misses a payment or does not pay all by the last due date, they will not get the benefit.

Farmers can also join the scheme. They can pay at one go or in three billing cycles (every four months). They will also get 10 per cent discount and no surcharge if they pay the full amount. Village panchayats, city councils, and other government offices can also join. They must pay the full main bill once to get the surcharge relief. For industrial and other users, 50 per cent of the surcharge will be removed if they pay the full bill plus half of the surcharge.

Advertisement

The DHBVN officials said, if someone’s electricity was cut off, they ccould get it restored by paying either the full amount or the first installment but only if the disconnection was not more than six months old (for farms, not more than two years). If it was longer, they will be treated like a new customer and must pay the new connection charges.