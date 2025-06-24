New electricity rates draw flak from small industries, middle-class households

The Haryana Government’s steep hike in electricity tariffs and fixed charge, implemented from April 1, 2025, has triggered sharp criticism from various quarters, particularly over its potential impact on small industries, farmers and middle-class households. The new rates are being described as economically burdensome and socially insensitive, with growing demands for their immediate rollback.

Advertisement

According to the new policy, domestic electricity rates have nearly quadrupled. A household that earlier paid Rs 1,000 may now have to pay bill up to Rs 4,000. Industry watchers warn that the policy could push small manufacturers out of the state, leading to loss of employment and decline in local economic activity. The move comes at a time when people are already struggling with inflation, unemployment and rising costs of essentials.

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has termed the policy “an economic assault” on Haryana’s people. She said imposing Rs 250 per kilowatt as a fixed monthly charge on users with more than 10 kW load was deeply unjust. “Small-scale industries typically operate on 20 kW to 100 kW. For them, this means paying Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 every month just in fixed charges,” she said, calling it “a form of economic oppression”.

Advertisement

Totally unjust

Imposing Rs 250 per kilowatt as a fixed monthly charge on users with more than 10 kW load is totally unjust. Small-scale industries typically operate on 20 kW to 100 kW. For them, this means paying Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 every month just in fixed charges. It is a form of economic oppression.

Advertisement

Kumari Selja, Sirsa MP

Selja also accused the government of abandoning its pre-election promises. “The BJP promised affordable or even free electricity. But instead, it has imposed back-breaking charges. The government is buying power at Rs 3 per unit, but selling it to small industries at Rs 6.50 to Rs 7.50 per unit on top of massive fixed charges,” she said.

In her statement, MP Selja urged the state government to immediately withdraw Rs 250/kW fixed charge and reconsider the overall tariff hike.

She called for a complete review of the policy, warning that the Congress would fight it “from streets to the legislature” if necessary. She emphasised that public utilities should not be turned into profit-making machines at the cost of common citizens.

Critics say unless the government reverses course, the new power policy could worsen rural distress and stall industrial development in regions like Sirsa, which already struggle with water shortages and agricultural challenges.