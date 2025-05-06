New excise policy for Haryana: Price hikes, stricter ad rules

The Haryana Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy for 2025-27, introducing a major structural reform by aligning the excise policy year with the financial year. The policy will operate from June 12, 2025, to March 31, 2027, and future policy cycles will follow the April-March financial year. The government has set a revenue target of Rs 14,064 crore for 2025-26, expecting a 10.7 per cent increase from the previous year.

Q Will the total number of vends increase?

No, the number of vends will remain the same at 2,400 across the state. However, no vend will be allowed in villages with a population of 500 or less, resulting in 152 existing sub-vends not operating under the new excise policy.

The successful bidder of a vend shall have to deposit 3 per cent of the bid amount on the day of allotment as the first part of security. Earlier, it was 5 per cent. A bidder shall have to deposit a participation fee of Rs 2.25 lakh for each bid, which earlier was Rs 1.5 lakh.

Q What are the new rules for taverns?

Taverns will have a maximum area of 1,000 square meters, and live singing, dancing, or theatrical performances will not be permitted. A fee of 4 per cent of the licence fee must be paid in Gurugram, 3 per cent in Faridabad, Sonepat, and Panchkula, and 1 per cent in other districts.

One snack bar is allowed to be opened in a built-up shop of an area up to 400 sq ft adjoining a rural retail vend in villages having a population of 10,000 or above, at a fee of Rs 1 lakh for the excise policy year 2025-27.

Q How has the ban on advertisement become stricter?

The penalty for violating the advertisement ban has been increased to Rs 1 lakh for the first offense, Rs 2 lakh for the second offense, and Rs 3 lakh for the third offense. Further violations may result in sealing of premises.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 10,000 for the first offence, Rs 20,000 for the second offence, and Rs 30,000 for the third offence.

Q How much will liquor prices change brand-wise (IMFL) in 2025-26?

For IMFL, under the Super Premium category, there is a rise of 1.6 per cent in MRP. Earlier, the quart was priced at Rs 3,100, and in 2025-26, it will cost Rs 3,150. A pint will cost Rs 1,800, and nip Rs 950. Indri Single Malt, Kamet Single Malt, Paul John Bold, Black Dog 14 years and above, etc., fall in this category.

The Premium-I category has observed an increase from 2.7 to 5 per cent. Teacher Golden, 100 piper 12 years, Black Dog 12 years, Teacher 50, etc., will now cost Rs 1,900 for quart, Rs 1,100 for pint, and Rs 630 for nip.

The Premium-II category includes Black Dog, Centenary, 100 piper 8 years, Teachers, Black and White, Old Smuggler, VAT69, etc. brands. For them, quart, pint and nip will cost Rs 1,600, Rs 880, and Rs 530, respectively. The increase is from 3.2 to 6 per cent.

In the Super Deluxe category (Antiquity Blue, McDowell’s Single Malt, Blenders Pride Reserve, Rockford Reserve, Passport etc), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 920, Rs 560, and Rs 300, respectively. The rise is from 5.1 to 9.1 per cent.

In the Deluxe-I category (Antiquity Rare whisky, Sterling Reserve B10, Signature Premier, etc.), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 770, Rs 460, and Rs 260, respectively, witnessing a rise from 6.2 to 14 per cent.

The Deluxe-II category (Signature Rare Whisky, Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Peter Scot, Blenders Pride, Golfer’s Shot, Rockford Classic, Royal Challenge American Pride etc.), will see a rise from 6.7 to 11.1 per cent.

In the Deluxe-III category (Royal Challenge, Royal Stag, McDowell’s No.1 Platinum, All Seasons, Royal Green, Sterling Reserve B7, Discovery Elite, The Hawkston, Royal Stag Barrel, etc.), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 540, Rs 300 and Rs 180, respectively. The rise is from 8 to 20 per cent.

In the Beer category, the price of Super Mild Beer (3.5 per cent alcohol) has risen from Rs 90 to Rs 130 for a 650-ml bottle, a jump of more than 44 per cent. The price of Mild Beer (3.5 per cent to 5 per cent alcohol) has risen from Rs 110 to Rs 150 per 650-ml bottle, a jump of over 36 per cent. For Strong Beer (more than 5.5 per cent alcohol), the price has risen from Rs 130 to Rs 160 per 650 ml bottle, a jump of 23.1 per cent.

Q Has the quota of liquor been increased?

Yes, the maximum basic quota for country liquor has been increased to 2,300 lakh PL, and for IMFL, it has been increased to 1,375 lakh PL. Earlier, for country liquor it was 1,200 lakh PL, and for IMFL, it was 700 lakh PL.

Q How much is the rise in excise duty for 2025-26?

The excise duty on country liquor has been increased by Rs 9 per PL, and on IMFL, it has been increased by Rs 18 per PL. There is no change in excise duty for supply to defence personnel.