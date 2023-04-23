New fleet of mini buses in Faridabad to cater to students

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 22

Fourteen new mini buses acquired by the Transport Department were flagged off from the local depot of the Haryana Roadways here today. The state has got a total of 128 new buses.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that with the government committed to improving the transport infrastructure, a total of 128 new mini buses have been acquired and inducted in various bus depots across the state from today.

He added that the new fleet will help in providing public transport facilities on shorter routes and will also cater to the needs of students and office goers who are residing in close vicinity of bigger towns and cities.

Claiming that while the Haryana Roadways was a major service provider for passengers in the state and in adjoining provinces, he stated that the focus was to improve the facility which was not only economical, but also reliable and safe for the commuters. The Roadways Department has been sanctioned a revised fleet of 5,300 buses in 2023 from 4,500 last year, he added.

As the department had purchased 150 mini buses in 2020, the 128 new buses are being backed with the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of 10 years to ensure that these remain functional without any break or delay.