Gurugram: New HA-RERA chairman promises accountability

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 19

Arun Kumar, newly appointed chairman of HA-RERA, Gurugram, on Tuesday assured the district bar association of accountability and efficiency in delivering justices, stating that it was in the interest of homebuyers and the real estate sector of Gurugram.

The chairman said HA-RERA ensures justice to homebuyers that the RERA Act mandates and maintains a balance between the homebuyers and promoters.

Before the full bench on Tuesday, nearly one hundred complaints were listed. The chairman heard each and every complaint.

