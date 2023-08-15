New healthcare version to help 38L families

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 14

The Chief Minister today announced the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana scheme with an aim to provide healthcare benefits to a larger section of the population.

Addressing a press conference after launching the expanded version of the scheme portal in Fatehabad, he said, “By extending the coverage to families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and allowing them to avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, the government is ensuring that more people can access quality healthcare without facing the burden of high medical expenses.” The portal will be formally operational from August 15 and will remain open for a month.

To avail the benefits, such families would have to pay an annual contribution of only Rs 1,500. Families with an annual income of Rs 1.20 lakh or less, as per the Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 data, are included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. To further extend the scheme’s reach and inclusivity, the state government introduced the Chirayu Haryana Yojana. Under this, the income limit for eligibility was raised to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum. “It was projected that around 38 lakh families would benefit from the Chirayu yojana,” he said.

As many as 965 hospitals in the state would be on the panel.

Responding to the criticism that his government was “portal ki sarkar”, the CM underscored his government’s commitment to technological integration, emphasising the positive role of digital portals in enhancing public access to crucial services.

‘Repetition of questions possible’

About the repetition of questions in the Group-56 and 57 CET exams, the CM said the Staff Selection Commission was autonomous. On the basis of the syllabus, around 500 questions could be prepared, so there was a possibility of 20 to 25% questions being similar, he stated.

Another round of talks with clerks

Asked about the strike by clerks, he said several rounds of talks had been held. Talks would be held again on August 16, in which the strike was likely to end. The government had offered them a 21,700 pay scale. Their demand for a new pay scale was being studied.

#Hisar