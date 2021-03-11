New history books for Class VI-X launched by Haryana School Education Board

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 6

Education Minister Kanwar today presented a tablet of the new syllabus of history books of Class VI-X under the aegis of Haryana School Education Board (HSEB), Bhiwani, SCERT and Education Board in Panchkula today.

The minister also released Nipun Books for students of Class I-III under the Nipun Haryana Mission.

Pal said under the Foundation Literacy Numeracy Mission, students of Class III-IX were found weak in their reading and writing skills.

He said the Chief Minister had taken measures to improve the quality of education in the state.

A seven-day training will also be started for the academic year 2022-23, under which the method of teaching basic literacy and numeracy knowledge of primary teachers will be strengthened.

He added that the Education Department was going to start a website and develop a mobile application under the Nipun Haryana Mission, under which all stakeholders (teachers, parents, trainers) associated with the FNL would be connected.