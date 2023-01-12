Haryana: New law on ownership of village common land soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

After the apex court order in the Jai Singh case on the wrong partition of village common land, the state government has decided to introduce a new law to give ownership rights to people.

No injustice will be done to farmers No injustice will be done to farmers who have either been residing there or doing farming on such land for years. They will not be asked to vacate the land. However, the government has strictly ensured that no further encroachment is done on such land. -- Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

While chairing a meeting with the delegation of the Bhartiya Kisan Union held here today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a special committee, being monitored by him, has been constituted to study the old laws and prepare new ones.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Development and Panchayat Minister, Urban Local Bodies Minister and the Advocate General are also part of this panel, he said. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal was present at the meeting.In the Jai Singh case, the Supreme Court has said: “…we find that the land reserved for common purposes cannot be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors only because at a particular given time, the land so reserved has not been put to common use. Since ‘common purpose’ is a dynamic expression, as it keeps changing due to the change in requirement of society and the passing times, therefore once the land has been reserved for common purposes, it cannot be reverted to the proprietors for redistribution.”

“Two meetings of this committee have been held and directions have been given to the officers concerned to prepare the draft of the said law. The work is in the final stage and a Bill related to it will be brought in the Vidhan Sabha soon. The advocates of the kisan union can also give suggestions for the draft of this law to the committee,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister further said a new scheme was being formulated for groundwater recharging. He said the availability of water was continuously decreasing in the state, in view of this it was also the responsibility of the government to ensure the optimum use of water. Borewells were also being set up by the government for groundwater recharging, he added.

The CM said in areas where the groundwater level had gone down considerably, farmers should adopt micro-irrigation. The state government was providing subsidy up to 85 per cent to the farmers for micro-irrigation. The Water Resources Authority was assessing the water level of every village and piezometers are being installed for this. “For the fixation of sugarcane prices, a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the Agriculture Minister . The panel is studying the crop cost, the rate of sugar, its recovery and other related topics and will soon submit a report to the government,” said the CM.

#supreme court