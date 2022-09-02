New lumpy skin disease helpline launched in Haryana

Hisar, September 1
In view of the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in all districts of Haryana, the directorate of extension education of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) Hisar has set up a helpline service to reach out to the farmers.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Vinod Kumar Verma released the helpline number 9485737001 from the VC’s secretariat today. The VC said the university had been addressing the problems of animal farmers and for this, a helpline number (9300000857) of LUVAS was already functional. However, they had decided to start another helpline.
