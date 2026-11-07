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Home / Haryana / New machinery to boost quality seed production at IARI-Karnal

New machinery to boost quality seed production at IARI-Karnal

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:27 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director of ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, unveils a seed processing machinery in Karnal.
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The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Regional Station, Karnal, received a seed processing machinery on Thursday, provided by Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The machinery, worth around Rs 85 lakh, has been installed to facilitate the production of quality seeds for farmers, in line with the government’s objective of ensuring the availability of quality seeds.

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director of ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, unveiled the machinery, while the Deputy Director General (Crop Science), ICAR, New Delhi, attended the inauguration ceremony virtually. ICAR-NDRI Director Dr Dheer Singh; Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association and Managing Director of Chaman Lal Setia Rice Exports Ltd; Dr Shiv K Yadav, Regional Director of IARI-Karnal; and other scientists were also present on the occasion.

Giving details, Setia said the objective of providing the seed processing machinery to ICAR-IARI was to make quality seeds available to farmers, thereby helping increase agricultural production and farmers’ income.

“We have only provided the machinery, while its operation will be handled by the scientists at the Regional Station,” he added.

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Dr Rao expressed gratitude to Setia for providing the machinery and said it would significantly benefit farmers. Dr Yadav also thanked Setia, saying that the new machinery would give a major boost to the Regional Station’s seed processing capabilities.

“With the installation of this machinery, our unit has got wings, and we will now be able to produce more quality seeds to meet the requirements of farmers,” he said.

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