Leaders of the Joint Kisan Morcha, Sirsa and the Arthiya Association held a press conference at Kisan Bhawan in the grain market on Wednesday, alleging that recent government rules are causing harassment to farmers and traders.

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The leaders stated that the advisory issued by the government regarding crop procurement in mandis is unfair. They added that farmers and traders across Haryana are protesting against the decision. Although the administration has sent official communications to the government, the rules have not been withdrawn, they claimed.

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They further said that while crops are arriving from the fields, traders are finding it difficult to comply with the new regulations. According to them, the procurement conditions are impractical and they believe the government is attempting to weaken the mandi system, which they consider anti-people.

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To oppose these measures, the Joint Kisan Morcha, Haryana, has called upon farmers, labourers and traders across the state to participate in a highway blockade on April 11 from 11 am to 3 pm. Farmers’ leaders also urged the residents of Sirsa to cooperate in ensuring the success of the protest.

Among those present were Dr Sukhdev Singh Jammu, state general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana; Harjinder Singh Nanuana, state vice-president of the National Kisan Manch; Raghubir Singh Nakora, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha; and Bharat Singh Jhajhra of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Tikait.