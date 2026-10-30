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Home / Haryana / New members of Panipat edu society take charge

New members of Panipat edu society take charge

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The newly elected office-bearers of Shri SD Education Society in Panipat.
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The newly elected office-bearers of Shri SD Education Society, and its various educational institutions on Wednesday assumed charge in their institutions concerned. All the 36 office bearers of the society and various institutions have been elected in a peaceful and impartial atmosphere on Sunday.

Naresh Goyal, Secretary of Shri SD Education Society said that for each post, only a single nomination was filed for the society and for each institution, resulting in unopposed elections for every position. The Returning Officers for the election were Suresh Mittal and Rishabh Mittal.

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For the elections of Shri SD Education Society and its affiliated institutions, a total of 36 nomination papers were received on October 19 and the nominations were scrutinised on the same day, and all 36 nominations were found valid and in order.

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Kamal Gupta has been elected as president; Anoop Kumar as vice-president; Naresh Kumar Goyal, secretary; Shrawan Kumar, joint secretary; Vinod Gupta as auditor of Shri SD Education Society.

Pramod Kumar Bansal has been elected as president, SD Senior Secondary School; Vinod Kumar, vice-president; Fakir Chand Gupta, manager; Prateek Garg, additional manager; Suraj Prakash, cashier; Krishan Aggarwal as auditor.

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Dinesh Kumar has been elected as president of SD College; Mahender Aggarwal, vice-president; Rajesh Garg as general secretary and Vishal Goyal as treasurer of the college.

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