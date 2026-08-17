New MSME policy raises hopes for export-led industrial growth

With the launch of the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy-2026, industrialists and prospective entrepreneurs across the state are hopeful that the new policy will provide opportunities to expand existing businesses, enter international markets and establish new enterprises.

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Launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal on August 10, the policy has been framed around the vision of ‘Make in India – Make in Haryana’, with a focus on strengthening the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promoting exports, improving access to finance and technology, developing industrial infrastructure and creating employment opportunities.

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Industrialists say the policy aims to balance industrial growth with environmental protection. A Green Investment Fund has been provided to encourage environment-friendly investments and the adoption of green technologies. Industrialists believe such provisions could help businesses modernise while also meeting growing environmental and international market requirements.

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At the time of the launch, it was claimed that Haryana was the first state in the country to introduce a dedicated MSME policy. The policy comes at a time when the MSME sector has emerged as a major contributor to employment and economic activity in the state.

As per the data, Haryana currently has 13.35 lakh MSMEs, comprising 13,11,280 micro, 22,897 small and 1,762 medium enterprises. These units provide employment to around 84.54 lakh people, including 72,23,340 employed in micro enterprises, 8,66,595 in small enterprises and 3,64,076 in medium enterprises.

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Of the total MSMEs, around 3,09,223 are manufacturing units, 4,95,658 provide services and 5,31,054 are engaged in trading. The wide distribution of these enterprises highlights the importance of MSMEs not only to Haryana’s major industrial centres but also to smaller towns and districts.

Karnal itself occupies an important position in Haryana’s industry and exports. It is known as a hub for agricultural implements manufacturing and rice exports. Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat have emerged as important centres for engineering exports, while Panipat has a strong presence in textiles and home furnishings and Nuh has a significant share in meat exports.

Haryana exports these commodities to different countries around the world. The United States accounts for 26.07 per cent of Haryana’s exports, followed by Saudi Arabia at 5.92 per cent, the United Kingdom at 5.61 per cent, the UAE at 5.19 per cent, Iraq at 3.74 per cent, Germany at 3.01 per cent, France at 2.34 per cent, Nepal at 2.16 per cent, Bangladesh at 2.21 per cent and Mexico at 2 per cent. The remaining 41.82 per cent is exported to other countries.

For local industrialists, the new policy has come at a significant juncture. Ravinder Dhall, former president of the Karnal Agricultural Implements Manufacturers Association (KAIMA), said the policy could provide a major opportunity for manufacturers in Karnal to expand their reach beyond the domestic market. He stressed that easier access to finance, technological support and assistance for exports would be particularly important for small manufacturers seeking to compete in international markets.

He further said Karnal was a world-renowned hub for agricultural machinery manufacturing, exporting to over 125 countries. The cluster generates an export turnover of approximately US$500 million, with the potential for exponential future growth.

Som Sachdeva, senior adviser, KAIMA, said the policy’s success would ultimately depend on its effective implementation at the ground level. He said MSMEs needed timely access to incentives, modern technology, testing facilities and export-related support so that smaller enterprises could compete with established players in global markets.

Ravi Beri, patron of KAIMA, said Karnal’s agricultural implements industry had significant potential to become an even stronger export-oriented sector. He said the state government’s policy support for technology upgrading and market expansion could help local manufacturers improve product quality and explore new international markets.

Manish Gaba, president, and Akshay Kataria, general secretary, KAIMA, said the policy was an important step towards giving a new direction to the MSME sector.

Manoj Arora, president of the Karnal HSIIDC Industries Welfare Association, also welcomed the policy, saying that industrial infrastructure and ease of doing business would remain crucial to translating the government’s vision into actual industrial growth. He said the policy could encourage existing units to expand while also motivating new entrepreneurs to invest in smaller cities and industrial areas.