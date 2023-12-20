New office-bearers of Karnal Bar Assn take oath

Karnal, December 19
The newly elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association (DBA) Karnal took the oath of office on Tuesday.
Sandeep Choudhary was sworn-in as the president of the DBA for the second consecutive term, while Gopal Chauhan, Vikas Sandhu, Amarjeet Dhaniya and Manoj took oath as the vice president, general secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, respectively.
The oath was administered by senior advocate and former president of DBA Jang Bahadur Singh Chauhan.
Choudhary thanked all the DBA members for reposing faith in him. He said he would continue to raise the issues of advocates and strive to fulfill their demands including the construction of new chambers for lawyers.
He said the DBA would work in coordination with the administration. “We will meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar soon to invite him in the DBA,” he added.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...