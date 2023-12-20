New office-bearers of Karnal Bar Assn take oath

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 19

The newly elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association (DBA) Karnal took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Sandeep Choudhary was sworn-in as the president of the DBA for the second consecutive term, while Gopal Chauhan, Vikas Sandhu, Amarjeet Dhaniya and Manoj took oath as the vice president, general secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, respectively.

The oath was administered by senior advocate and former president of DBA Jang Bahadur Singh Chauhan.

Choudhary thanked all the DBA members for reposing faith in him. He said he would continue to raise the issues of advocates and strive to fulfill their demands including the construction of new chambers for lawyers.

He said the DBA would work in coordination with the administration. “We will meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar soon to invite him in the DBA,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Karnal