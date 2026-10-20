New player Eleven Power plans capital investment of Rs 4,717 cr

Gurugram’s power consumers may soon have an alternative to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), with the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) granting Eleven Power Private Limited a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts.

The move comes amid persistent complaints of power outages and delays in providing connections, particularly in older sectors and urban villages. HERC cited the substantial backlog of pending connection applications as evidence of the need to give consumers a choice of supplier.

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According to the commission’s order, DHBVN had 1,08,590 pending applications involving a load of 1,642.542 MW as of late 2025. Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) had another 20,603 applications pending, involving 770.407 MW. The combined pending load stood at 2,412.949 MW. HERC observed that the backlog had not declined despite the release of numerous connections.

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Residents in several older sectors and urban villages continue to depend on ageing overhead networks, with some complaining that they have waited nearly a decade for a reliable round-the-clock power supply.

DHBVN told the commission that it had spent around Rs 1,136 crore on upgrading Gurugram’s power network and planned to invest another Rs 598 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Smart City and other programmes. It also cited more than Rs 1,000 crore spent on Smart City works related to 33-kV infrastructure in the Pilot Project Belt covering Sectors 58 to 115.

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Eleven Power has proposed a capital investment of Rs 4,716.73 crore. Its plans include an underground 33-kV network with N-1 redundancy, smart metering and automation. HERC found the company’s projected network losses — expected to decline from 5.8% to 5.2% by 2030-31 — realistic and achievable.

The transition, however, will be gradual. Eleven Power must submit its migration protocol within 60 days, and consumers can switch suppliers only in accordance with the approved procedure. HERC estimates that 2.5% of DHBVN’s consumers will migrate in 2027-28, with the proportion rising to 4% by 2030-31.

Existing consumers connected at the 11-kV level will continue at the same voltage. New connections in the Pilot Project Belt will follow the 220/33/0.4-kV network architecture.

The Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA) welcomed the order, expressing hope that consumers would be able to choose their electricity provider and switch “if they are dissatisfied with the quality of services”.

“Competition in the power distribution sector is a welcome step. However, its real success will depend on whether it delivers tangible benefits to consumers through better service quality, improved reliability, transparent billing, effective grievance redressal and greater accountability,” the association said, adding that it welcomed the development “with cautious optimism”.

The licence had faced opposition from power employee unions, the CPM, former minister Sampat Singh and engineers’ bodies, while industry groups and resident welfare associations supported the move.

HERC clarified that the grant of the licence should not be treated as a precedent for other areas.