New policy for regularisation of water, sewer connections

The Nayab Singh Saini government has put in place a new policy for the regularisation of water and sewerage connections in municipal areas across the state, including villages falling within the municipal limits.

Notified by Vikas Gupta, Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, on September 25, the policy will also be applicable for the release of water and sewerage connections in municipal areas.

Under the new policy, residents have been given two options for the release and regularisation of water and sewerage connections. In the first option, the resident will have to give consent to pay Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 upfront as water and sewer connection fee, respectively, in addition to the prevailing water charges/wastewater disposal charges. However, the cost of material and labour for the water/sewer and water meter will have to be borne by the consumers.

In the second option, the consumer would pay prevailing water/wastewater disposal charges, besides Rs 10 extra in lieu of water/sewer connection fee for 15 years. The consumer would also have to shell out Rs 25 per month for six years in lieu of water meter if it was provided by the department. “In this case, no water/sewer connection fee will be charged from the consumer and cost of material and labour for the water/sewerage connection and water meter shall be borne by the service providing authority,” the notification stated.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to waive road cut charges for five years. "However, in case the consumer does not get the domestic water meter installed on his water connection, he will have to bear the road cut charges,” it added.