New policy proposed for medical PG courses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said the state government had prepared a new policy regarding PG (degree/DNB/diploma) courses for the Haryana Civil Medical Service (HCMS)/Haryana Civil Dental Service (HCDS) in the Health Department. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the new draft policy.

Vij said eight super-speciality courses had been added under the new policy, adding that specialities for both the HCMS and HCDS cadres had been defined separately. —