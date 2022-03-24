New policy proposed for medical PG courses

Chandigarh, March 23
Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said the state government had prepared a new policy regarding PG (degree/DNB/diploma) courses for the Haryana Civil Medical Service (HCMS)/Haryana Civil Dental Service (HCDS) in the Health Department. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the new draft policy.
Vij said eight super-speciality courses had been added under the new policy, adding that specialities for both the HCMS and HCDS cadres had been defined separately. —
