New property tax policy to kick in on November 1 in Haryana

The Haryana government’s new property tax policy will come into effect across all municipal corporation areas in the state from November 1, according to a notification issued by the Department of Urban Local Bodies. As per the notification, property owners and occupants will have the option to pay property tax under the existing policy until October 31.

Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Satyendra Duhan said the new system aims at making property tax assessment more transparent, rational and equitable. Under the revised framework, the property tax will be calculated on the basis of a property’s capital value, the applicable tax rate and a usage-based multiplication factor.

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The policy provides separate assessment provisions for residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and other categories of properties, ensuring that the tax is determined according to the property’s size and actual use.

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“Rohtak falls under the A-2 category of municipal corporations. Under the new policy, the base annual property tax rates have been set at 0.029 per cent for residential properties and 0.09 per cent for non-residential properties. The Municipal Corporation will assess taxes in accordance with the provisions of the government notification,” said Duhan.

He said the new policy also provideed tax exemptions and concessions for specified categories. Eligible religious institutions, government hospitals, government educational institutions, gaushalas and land used for agricultural purposes will receive exemptions as prescribed under the notification.

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“Additional concessions have been provided for residential properties owned by women, persons with disabilities, taxpayers who pay their dues on time and group housing societies that adopt zero-waste management systems subject to the applicable rules,” he added.

The Commissioner said most of the relevant data had been updated on the municipal corporation’s portal, while the remaining work would be completed soon. The property owners can also check their estimated tax liability under the new policy through the Property Tax Dues Payment and No-Dues Certificate Management System portal.

Duhan has urged the property owners to ensure that their property details are accurate and up to date and pay their dues within the prescribed period. He appealed to the residents to clear their outstanding property tax dues without delay and take advantage of the existing policy before the new system comes into force.