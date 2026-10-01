New property tax rates to come into effect from October 11

The new property tax rates in Haryana will come into effect from October 11, with the state government extending the deadline for payment under the existing rates by 10 days.

The new property tax regime was earlier scheduled to come into effect from September 1, but the implementation date was first extended to October 1 and has now been deferred further.

Advertisement

As per the revised schedule, residents have been given a final opportunity to pay their property tax under the existing rates till October 10. Property owners with outstanding dues can make payments under the old rates during the extended period, said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Advertisement

Sharma said the Department of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, had extended the implementation date of the new property tax rates.

After the implementation of new tax tariff, assessment and payment of property tax will be carried out as per the provisions of the new notification.

Advertisement

She clarified that property owners who have already paid their property tax will not face any adverse financial impact from the new system for the financial year 2026-27.

She further said that property tax arrears up to the financial year 2025-26, along with the applicable interest, will not be affected by the new notification. Such dues will continue to be governed by the provisions of the existing system, she added.

Appealing to residents, Sharma urged those with outstanding property tax dues to make their payments by October 10 and avail the opportunity to pay as per the existing rates.

She said citizens can also pay their property tax online through the NDC portal. The extension is the final opportunity for residents to make payments under the old rates before the new rates take effect on October 11, she added.