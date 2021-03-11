New Registrar joins Gurugram University

Gurugram: Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh joined as the Registrar of Gurugram University. He is the third Registrar of the university. He succeeded Dr Shashi Bhushan Bharti who completed his term in March 2022. Dr Singh was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar and many professors on his arrival at the university. The VC expressed his hope that as the Registrar of Gurugram University, Dr Singh will use his abilities, expertise and progress to propel the university to new heights.

Virtual talk organised

Karnal: The department of history, KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, organised another online extension lecture under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' on the topic "Monuments of Haryana in 1857: An overview" delivered by Dr Chand Singh, associate professor, department of history, DAV College (Lahore), Ambala City. Jyoti Khanduja, head, department of history and coordinator, extended a warm welcome to Dr Chand Singh. Principal Renu Mehta motivated the students to enhance their knowledge of the historical monuments of Haryana related to the uprising of 1857. Dr Singh threw light on various monuments of Haryana, which played significant role in the uprising of 1857.

Lecture on legal rights of women

Hisar: The legal awareness committee and the women cell unit jointly organised a lecture on the issue "Legal rights of women" at Dayanand College in Hisar. The principal of the college, Dr Vikramjit Singh, greeted key speaker advocate Vikram Mittal at the event. He explained in detail about the rights granted to women by the Constitution of India. He stated that the Constitution of India was committed to protect women. Women can approach the court in any matter of physical or mental harassment at home or at the workplace. Apart from this, they can also use their rights for their progress and development. The convener of the women cell, Dr Suruchi Sharma, said that the society could progress in a better way if women were educated and aware of their rights.

World telecom day conducted

Yamunanagar: Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, organised "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022" in association with the Institution of Engineers (India), Karnal. Ajay Chhabra, DGM, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Yamunanagar, was the key-note speaker and chief guest on this occasion. Er Vrinda Gupta, professor, ECE NIT, Kurukshetra and chairman, the Institution of Engineers (India), Haryana State Chapter, Karnal, Er Arun Goel, professor, Civil Engineering, NIT, Kurukshetra, and other dignitaries spoke about the Institution of Engineers, telecommunication and digital technology.