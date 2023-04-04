New SPs in 13 Haryana districts

Chandigarh, April 3
The Haryana Government today transferred 33 IPS and 15 HPS officers and posted new Superintendents of Police (SPs) with independent charge in 13 districts.
Among the prominent officers who have been shifted include IG (CID) Kulvinder Singh, who has been posted as IG, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, with an additional charge of IG (Railways and Commando).
DIG (Law and Order) Om Prakash is now Joint Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, while Palwal SP Rajesh Duggal is DCP, Ballabhgarh.
SP (Haryana Power Utilities) Surinder Pal Singh has been posted Commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, with the additional charge of SP (Commando), Karnal.
Official sources say given a minimum tenure of one year, these officers will continue at least till the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. A reshuffle of deputy commissioners is also on the cards, they say.
DCP, East Gurugram, Virender Vij has been posted as DCP (Traffic), Gurugram; Dadri SP Deepak Gahlawat as DCP (Headquarters), Gurugram; Himanshu Garg as SP, Rohtak; Jhajjar SP Waseem Akram as SP (Anti-Corruption Bureau); Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia as SP, Hisar; Rewari SP Rajesh Kumar as SP (ACB); Hisar SP Lokender Kumar as SP, Palwal; Hansi SP Nitika Gahlaut as SP, Dadri; Sirsa SP Dr Arpit Jain as SP, Jhajjar; Panipat SP Shashank Kumar as SP, Karnal, with additional charge of SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau; Jind SP Narendra Bijarniya as SP, Bhiwani; Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena as SP, Sirsa; Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed as SP, Hansi; Bhiwani SP Ajit Shekhawat as SP, Panipat.
Also, DCP (Headquarters) Faridabad, Nitish Agarwal has been posted as DCP, East Gurugram; Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar, Sumit Kumar as SP, Jind; and DCP, West Gurugram, Deepak Saharan as SP, Rewari.
